WWE News: Paige announces huge opening match for SmackDown Live

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.20K // 11 Sep 2018, 06:25 IST

Jeff Hardy takes on Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow night on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

It's the final episode of SmackDown ahead of Hell in a Cell tomorrow night and it appears that WWE is going all out to ensure that the final build-up is at a high level.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown Live has already announced a number of huge matches for Hell in a Cell with Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy colliding inside Satan's structure for the first time after what has been a deeply personal feud between the two men. The feud began when Orton made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules and after Shinsuke Nakamura had taken away his United States Championship.

In recent weeks, Orton and Hardy have continued their feud and the issues between Nakamura and Hardy have seemingly been put on the backburner with Nakamura yet to have a match announced for Hell in a Cell.

The heart of the matter

Nakamura and Hardy have their own issues and it appears that SmackDown General Manager Paige wants to ensure that these are settled before Hardy steps inside the unforgiving steel for the first time.

After Hardy Tweeted the following earlier today, Paige responded that the two men would be given the opportunity to end their feud when they kick off the show with what is expected to be an incredible match.

A good “soul-cleansing” is nice every now and again. So I’ll give you that opportunity....

Jeff Hardy vs. @ShinsukeN tomorrow on #SDLive. And that will be the FIRST MATCH of the show. https://t.co/8F8EvXsZcJ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 10, 2018

What's next?

SmackDown Live will be the final stop for WWE on the road to Hell in a Cell and given the fact that Hardy takes on Orton inside the structure, it's likely that The Apex Predator will get involved on Tuesday night in order to send a message before the event.

Do you think this will be a "soul-cleansing" experience for Jeff Hardy? Have your say in the comments section below...