WWE News: Paige announces Mandy Rose vs. Naomi for SmackDown

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
217   //    11 Dec 2018, 04:29 IST

The Golden Goddess and Glow will face off on SmackDown tomorrow night
The Golden Goddess and Glow will face off on SmackDown tomorrow night

What's the story?

Over the last few days, Mandy Rose and Naomi have engaged in a Twitter war. At times, Sonya Deville has also involved herself as she is Rose's ally.

Paige tweeted today that on the go-home edition of SmackDown Rose and Naomi will face each other in the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Paige opened SmackDown two weeks ago saying that due to Charlotte's attack on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, she showed the heart and passion worthy of a title shot (again).

This led to the entire women's division appearing at various points in the opening segment to both say they have the same heart and passion as Charlotte Flair.

They just haven't been given the same amount of opportunities as Flair, which is certainly true.

Rose, Deville and Asuka were the final three ladies in the battle royal that decided the final competitor for the TLC title match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Asuka won after eliminating Deville.

A secondary feud in the women's division was sparked when Rose heeled it up by making fun of how Naomi and Jey Uso lost to Asuka and the Miz in the Mixed Match Challenge playoffs.

After several other verbal barbs were traded, Paige said on Twitter that the two can settle their business on Tuesday night.

The heart of the matter

As in the past, the Twitter exchanges were used to set up a match for an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Rose chided Naomi for losing in the Mixed Match Challenge and Naomi responded:

Rose responded by saying Naomi didn't know how to deal with real women like her and Eva, prompting Naomi to say that Sonya Deville should buy Rose a red wig for Christmas.

After the back and forth this weekend between Rose and Naomi, SmackDown GM Paige put her foot down:

We will have to wait until SmackDown to see how things play out.

What's next?

The two will have a chance to settle their business on SmackDown for Las Vegas.

Since Deville will likely be involved, I'd expect there to be some shenanigans to occur in the match.

It will probably set up a TLC pre-show match between Rose and Naomi or even a tag team match if Naomi can find a partner.

Naomi needs another ally now that Asuka is chasing the SmackDown Women's Title once again.

Who would work best as her new ally? There aren't many options.

