WWE News: Paige breaks silence on career ending injury and relationship with Sasha Banks

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 973 // 22 Sep 2018, 17:42 IST

Paige and Sasha Banks in the ring

What's the story?

Paige is doing so well as SmackDown Live General Manager that's it's hard to forget that not so long ago her in-ring career was tragically ended when Sasha Banks kicked her in the back at a Raw house show. Now Paige has finally opened up about that moment and how she feels about Sasha Banks in an interview with GiveMeSport

In case you didn't know...

Paige had only recently returned to the ring following recovery another fairly serious injury and had founded new female stable 'Absolution' with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, who were the main focus of the women's division on Monday Night Raw.

New broke of her wrestling career being over just before the first ever Women's Royal Rumble Match and she officially announced her retirement from the ring inside the ring on Monday Night Raw a few weeks later

The heart of the matter

Paige recently spoke to GiveMeSport about the moment that changed her life and defended Sasha Banks from the criticism she received following the injury, with people online blaming Banks for ending Paige's career.

"Nothing was ever Sasha's fault," Paige began. "She got so much backlash and even in the ring, when we were in there, people are chanting 'Sasha sucks' and it really upset me to hear that because it wasn't her fault.

Paige goes on to reveal that she is responsible for the injury, as she underestimated the pre-existing weakness of her neck and it was her instruction to Sasha Banks to perform the move.

"The thing is with me, right, that move where she kicks me in the back, I had taken that so many times previously that I was so stubborn and I thought 'I can still do these kind of things' and I thought my neck was just as strong as it was before, but, unfortunately, it's not.

"So I called this move and I told her to do it and so she did it, and unfortunately, my neck wasn't strong enough and it snapped all the way back and it was essentially the same as having a really bad car crash - the whiplash was.

In the full interview Paige also details exactly what happened in the ring following the injury, including the reactions of Bayley and Sasha Banks, as well as the immediate aftermath of the injury backstage and in the following days! It's well worth a read - Check it out here!

What's next?

Paige is currently excelling in her new onscreen role as the General Manager of SmackDown Live with many people praising her for the job she's done so far!

