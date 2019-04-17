WWE News: Paige brings Kairi Sane to SmackDown Live as a new alliance is formed

The Pirate Princess is officially a member of SmackDown.

What's the story?

Last week, Paige promised both the IIconics and the WWE Universe that she would be bringing a new team to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake Up.

She made good on her promise as she announced on SmackDown that her team would consist of SmackDown mainstay Asuka and the former NXT Women's Champion, Kairi Sane.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka has been on the main roster for three years and is a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Sane had competed in both Women's Royal Rumble matches as well as both Women's WrestleMania Battle Royals. She is also a former NXT Women's Champion, having traded the title with Shayna Baszler.

The heart of the matter

In what was becoming an extremely crowded ring, the IIconics came out to the ring after Ember Moon and Bayley had declared themselves members of the SmackDown roster.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce targeted all the women in the ring, from the dual champ Lynch to the new recruits to the blue brand. But not to let us forget, Paige immediately showed up to confront the IIconics with her new team.

Before she could even announce the first member, her former stablemates in Absolution, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville trotted to the ring to join the melee. But Paige reminded Rose and Deville that Absolution was no more and that her new team consisted of two revolutionary women in Kairi Sane and Asuka.

Since the chaos was too much to bear for everyone involved, it was later announced that the women would be in an 8-Woman Tag match pitting the IIconics and Fire and Desire against Moon, Bayley, Asuka and Sane.

The new duo of Sane and Asuka was victorious, staking a claim to being one of the newest challengers to the IIconics.

What's next?

Since Asuka unceremoniously lost the SmackDown Women's Title in order to heighten the stakes of the main event of WrestleMania even more, perhaps this is her consolation prize.

She and Sane are both too good to be sitting on the sidelines watching the rest of the women in WWE, some of which they are much better than, pass them by for title opportunities.

