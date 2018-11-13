×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Paige clears the air about in-ring return

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
350   //    13 Nov 2018, 22:14 IST

Paige has opened up about a potential comeback
Paige has opened up about a potential comeback

What's the story?

A lot of rumours have been floating around today that WWE SmackDown General Manager Paige has been cleared to return to in-ring competition, and could very well wrestle in the future, despite giving an emotional retirement speech after a neck injury ended her career.

Well, the former NXT Champion has spoken out and confirmed her status going forward.

In case you didn't know...

In 2017, Paige made a very brief comeback to wrestling following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but her triumphant return was cut short when the Anti-Diva was injured during a six-woman tag team match at a New York house show, with the match being stopped for Paige to receive treatment.

With the injury happening right after a comeback from a serious neck injury and coupled with Paige's history of scoliosis, Paige was reportedly told she had no future as an in-ring competitor and worked as a manager for Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose before finally confirming that she would be saying goodbye to the WWE Universe on WWE RAW in an emotional retirement speech.

The next night, though, Paige was revealed to be the General Manager of SmackDown Live - a role she has completely excelled in where she can use her incredible mic skills, but with none of the physicality.

The heart of the matter

After a string of rumours took the internet by storm today that we may indeed see Paige back in the ring in a physical manner, the SmackDown General Manager has confirmed that she will not be returning to the ring - as much as she wants to.

Paige revealed the severity of her injury, stating that one more knock may paralyse her.

What's next?

Hopefully more of Paige in her role as SmackDown General Manager, as she's been absolutely incredible at it! While it's sad to see such a talented star have their in-ring career cut short, health is the most important thing - and Paige has done an incredible job in her new role.

What do you think of Paige as General Manager? Have your say in the comments section below.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Paige
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
The rise, fall and rise again of Paige
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Paige reportedly cleared to wrestle 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige slaps NXT star's girlfriend at indie event
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened after SmackDown went off the air?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mandy Rose takes a jab at Paige on Twitter,...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige takes to Twitter after an incident with...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown's General Manager Paige reveals a new...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who retired very early
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige and Carmella speak on negativity to the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Reason behind Paige being backstage at Monday...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us