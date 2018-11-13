WWE News: Paige clears the air about in-ring return

Paige has opened up about a potential comeback

What's the story?

A lot of rumours have been floating around today that WWE SmackDown General Manager Paige has been cleared to return to in-ring competition, and could very well wrestle in the future, despite giving an emotional retirement speech after a neck injury ended her career.

Well, the former NXT Champion has spoken out and confirmed her status going forward.

In case you didn't know...

In 2017, Paige made a very brief comeback to wrestling following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but her triumphant return was cut short when the Anti-Diva was injured during a six-woman tag team match at a New York house show, with the match being stopped for Paige to receive treatment.

With the injury happening right after a comeback from a serious neck injury and coupled with Paige's history of scoliosis, Paige was reportedly told she had no future as an in-ring competitor and worked as a manager for Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose before finally confirming that she would be saying goodbye to the WWE Universe on WWE RAW in an emotional retirement speech.

The next night, though, Paige was revealed to be the General Manager of SmackDown Live - a role she has completely excelled in where she can use her incredible mic skills, but with none of the physicality.

The heart of the matter

After a string of rumours took the internet by storm today that we may indeed see Paige back in the ring in a physical manner, the SmackDown General Manager has confirmed that she will not be returning to the ring - as much as she wants to.

Paige revealed the severity of her injury, stating that one more knock may paralyse her.

Nope. I’m not. At all. One more knock to my neck could result in paralysis. Don’t read “facts” on the internet. As much as I want that to be true it’s 100% not. https://t.co/9QdJVOJi7y — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2018

What's next?

Hopefully more of Paige in her role as SmackDown General Manager, as she's been absolutely incredible at it! While it's sad to see such a talented star have their in-ring career cut short, health is the most important thing - and Paige has done an incredible job in her new role.

