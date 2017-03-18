WWE News: Paige comments on private photos/videos getting leaked

Former WWE Divas Champion, Paige

What’s the story?

As Sportskeeda reported earlier today, Paige was the victim of an attack from a hacker earlier today. Several compromising photos and videos of the former WWE and NXT Divas’ Champion were leaked out without authorization. Paige took to Twitter shortly after the leak occured to give her comment on the situation.

In case you didn’t know...

This is not the first instance of a WWE Superstar finding themselves in possible hot water over leaked content or images. A few months before he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins was the victim of a similar leak, although the perpetrator of that leak did so publicly.

Earlier this year, WWE broadcaster, Tom Phillips, endured scrutiny for some racy messages he had sent out to a particular woman. That woman was responsible for that leak, as she had discovered that Phillips was engaged and was upset that he would conduct himself in such a manner.

The heart of the matter

Paige took to Twitter yesterday afternoon to comment on the topic, which was widely discussed.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Per the report, there was a similar leak earlier this week that involved several Hollywood celebrities having photos of a similar nature stolen. It is unknown at this time whether or not the leak of Paige’s photos is related to that incident.

What’s next?

It is currently unknown if WWE will take any disciplinary action against the Anti-Diva. Seeing that Paige is the victim here, any action is unlikely.

Author’s Take

A situation like this is very delicate, and Paige probably handled it in the best possible way that she could. It has been argued vehemently across the internet that the content in question should have never been captured to any device. The point has also been brought up that if they were going to be taken, they should have been more highly secured.

To the first point, this content was personal and private, as Paige stated in her response. No one’s privacy should ever be invaded as it was in this case.

However, we live in a day and age where any items that are stored on a computer or phone can be hacked and brought back into prominence, even if they are deleted. Also to that point, we can’t be certain of what device the hacker pulled said content from.

This just goes to show that you can never be too careful when it comes to things of this nature.