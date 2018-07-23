WWE News: Paige confirms all four tag teams for the upcoming SmackDown Tag Team Tournament

The SmackDown GM has confirmed all four teams

What's the story?

As per confirmed by SmackDown Live General Manager Paige, four of SmackDown Live's top tag teams in the form of SAnitY, The New Day, The Usos, and The Bar will be competing in a four-team tournament on SmackDown Live in order to decide the next #1 contenders for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.

In case you didn't know...

Since winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 34, the devastating duo of Harper and Rowan- collectively known as The Bludgeon Brothers have run roughshod through the entire SD Live Tag Team division.

Following a successful title defense against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, The Bludgeon Brothers subsequently went on to defend the tag titles against the recently reunited Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

After making the initial announcement of a four-team #1 contenders tournament for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles yesterday, General Manager Paige has now confirmed all the four teams which will be in contention to win the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam.

As per a recent announcement on Twitter, the four teams who are apparently slated for the #1 Contenders Tournament are former NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY, former SmackDown Live Tag Champs The Usos and The New Day, and lastly, former Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro will also be competing in this tag team tournament.

As noted, this will also mark the TV return of The Bar, who haven't done much on SmackDown Live since being drafted to the blue brand.

Your fave GM here.. Such a beautiful Sunday and you are all so inquisitive... you want the teams for this #SDLive Tag team tournament, well here they are! And I’ll cheers to that. pic.twitter.com/YmiFMzfIHP — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 22, 2018

What's next?

The upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view is indeed shaping up to be one amazing event and come August 19th, The Bludgeon Brothers will have a relatively big task ahead of themselves, as they get set to prepare to defend the SD Live Tag Titles against either one of these four-talented tag teams.