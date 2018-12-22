×
WWE News: Paige confirms Women's Title match is not official for Royal Rumble

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
177   //    22 Dec 2018, 02:53 IST

Paige
Paige

What's the story?

Now former SmackDown Live General Manager confirms some breaking news on Twitter this afternoon surrounding the previous announcement of a SmackDown Live Women's Championship Match between Asuka and Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka defeated both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to capture the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at WWE TLC less than a week ago. On SmackDown Live, Asuka would defeat Naomi in her first championship defense as made official by Mr. McMahon.

A day later, on WWE Main Event exclusively on the WWE Network, the advertisement was made for a match booked for the Royal Rumble between Asuka and Becky Lynch for the Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch versus Asuka as announced for the Royal Rumble.
Becky Lynch versus Asuka as announced for the Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Paige went on her Twitter page to formally announce the previously announced Women's title match is now off the card. As Paige explains, the match was booked as a last-ditch effort by the former SmackDown Live GM to book a match before her reign was up. However, that seems to have been vetoed by the McMahons.

This opens the floodgates for a wide range of possible scenarios heading into the Royal Rumble involving Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the rest of the SmackDown Live women's roster.

What's next?

The 2019 Royal Rumble will take place on Sunday, January 27th 2019 from Phoenix, Az. So far, we now have only one official match confirmed for the show, as Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Of course, WWE will have their traditional 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches to determine a #1 contender for their respective championships to headline WrestleMania 35.

Who do you think will now challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda.
