WWE News: Paige could be released from WWE if charged with battery

Things could get worse for Paige

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Paige could be released from WWE if she is charged with battery. This is due to the company’s zero-tolerance policy on domestic violence.

In case you did not know...

Paige was back in the news recently after another police officers came to a conclusion that she should be charged with battery for a domestic incident involving her and Alberto El Patron at the Orlando airport.

The heart of the matter

Earlier, the police had come to a conclusion that Paige should be charged with battery for the incident which took place at the Orlando airport. The final decision lies with the state attorney and if charged, Paige could be released from WWE.

The promotion has a zero-tolerance policy against domestic violence and it clearly notes that convicted talent will be terminated. You can see the policy below:

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated.”

What’s next?

The final decision on whether or not Paige should be charged with battery lies with the office of State Attorney. If they decide to charge her, it could certainly mark the end of Paige’s run in WWE.

Author’s take

Despite possessing immense talent, the career of Paige is currently a mess. She could bounce back even if she is released by WWE but it would be a long process.

Her public image is also taking a huge toll due to her relationship with Alberto. For the time being, a successful return to WWE seems impossible.