WWE News: Paige criticizes the writing staff, praises Vince McMahon & Triple H

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 31 // 01 Jul 2019, 09:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige is the manager of the Kabuki Warriors

What's the story?

Tom Fordy of The Sun recently caught up with Paige to talk about a variety of topics, including the Kabuki Warriors. Paige revealed her frustrations with WWE Creative during the course of the interview, at how the Kabuki Warriors are underutilized.

However, she went on to speak about how Triple H and Vince McMahon always heard her out whenever she went to speak to the two. According to her, Vince McMahon and Triple H could always be relied upon to change things.

In case you didn't know...

Paige had to retire at a very young age owing to an injury and since then she's forayed seamlessly into different roles with WWE.

She was, at first, an Authority Figure with SmackDown Live and currently plays the role of the on-screen manager of the Kabuki Warriors.

It must be noted that The Kabuki Warriors beat The IIconics in Japan to secure a big title shot.

The heart of the matter

Paige revealed that she does get frustrated when the Kabuki Warriors don't get used on television. This is her take:

If we don’t get used I get really frustrated because we’re a good tag team and we need to be utilized. Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else’s storylines, they put things on the backburner. I have to remind them, ‘Ok, but there is a women’s tag team title… I’m like, ‘What the hell dudes? Let’s make something happen.

According to her, Vince McMahon and Triple H are always keen on hearing her out when she wants a change. She was full of praise for her bosses but added that talking to writers was sometimes like talking to a brick wall:

It frustrates me but once you actually get to speak with Vince and Hunter about your problems and frustrations, they’re always the first to say, ‘Let’s change this. If you go up to writers it’s like talking to a brick wall sometimes, whereas if you go to Vince and Hunter they’re like, ‘If you have a problem we can change that for you.

What's next?

Well, the Kabuki Warriors have a title shot at the moment. Maybe their fortunes are about to change for good. Maybe their futures can shine under the Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff regime.