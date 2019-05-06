×
WWE News: Paige has a surprising response to Ronda Rousey taking time off

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
News
756   //    06 May 2019, 02:45 IST

Just when you think you have Paige all figured out, she surprises you!

What's the story?

TMZ Sports caught up with WWE Superstar Paige, over the weekend and asked former Divas champion several questions about her future plans and also what she thought of fellow competitor, Ronda Rousey. Interestingly enough, however, her response to the questions about Rousey were a little unexpected.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at The 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and came looking for a challenger at WrestleMania 35. Fortunately for Rousey, she was met with a challenge from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, which culminated in a tag team match alongside Kurt Angle at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Things only went up from there as Rousey was quickly inserted into the Women's title picture and eventually won the belt from Alexa Bliss at that year's edition of SummerSlam. Since then, Rousey went on to tear through the Raw women's roster, disposing of every challenger that was put in front of her.

With that being said, however, her reign came to an end at WrestleMania 35 after she was accidentally pinned by Becky Lynch. While the way the finish happened is rumored to be a mistake, the title change was still supposed to happen so Rousey could take a babycation and start a family.

The heart of the matter

Although a lot of female superstars have been vocal in their disapproval of Rousey coming into the company and running roughshod over the business, Paige's response to Rousey's was a completely different tune. In fact, during her brief interview with TMZ, she did nothing but praise what Rousey has done for the WWE and the women's division as a whole.

Take some time off, sis, go," Paige said when asked about what she thought of Rousey taking time off," Time is good, I had a lot of time off and it felt great. Yeah, she’s done a great job. She did her time in WWE and she killed it. Main-evented WrestleMania, and now she wants to, you know, get up the duff [get pregnant]. Go do it, sis! Go do your thing.”

Paige was then asked what she thought about whether Rousey would retire from WWE or not, which also got an interesting response.

“To be honest, doesn’t matter to me," Paige explained to TMZ sports, "You do what you gotta do.”

What's next?

Ronda Rousey isn't scheduled for any upcoming WWE event and it's still pretty up in the air on whether she will enter the squared circle again or not. As for Paige, she mentioned during the meet up that she would like to test her acting chops more, but for now, she is the manager for Kari Sayne and Asuka over on Smackdown Live.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Paige Ronda Rousey
