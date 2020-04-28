Paige to the rescue

The COVID-19 epidemic has hindered millions of people. Along with the fear of a virus that's now reached three million people, there are many who have been affected in a different way.

On April 15th, a whopping 17 million Americans had filed for unemployment thanks to the coronavirus. In the UK, the unemployment rate is expected to hit 10% in the next few months. It's clear that, all around the globe, COVID-19 has left a large percentage without work.

Over the past month, many celebrities, athletes and the like have been doing what they could to help ease the burden, looking to send money to those who are desperate and without working for the foreseeable future. WWE's Paige was no exception.

Paige donates money to fans during COVID-19 pandemic

On Twitter today, Paige asked how her followers were doing today. She received many comments of people who were struggling, either mentally or financially. Between the losses of loved ones and losses of financial stability, it's been a difficult time for everyone, and the Anti-Diva knew this.

How’s everyone doing at this point? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 27, 2020

Paige then asked what the biggest struggle has been for everyone. With many leaning towards the struggle of paying bills or affording simple necessities like food, the former Divas Champion sprinted into action.

Just want to say thank you @RealPaigeWWE I am sitting here in tears at your generosity it really means alot. It also still shows hope that there are kind caring generous ppl out there so thank you. pic.twitter.com/dfIzc4XUTN — Dragon_spirit13 (@billkeener) April 27, 2020

Paige responded to several fans, asking for their Venmo, hoping to send them some cash in order to keep them afloat and get them through this troubling time the best way she could. She, of course, got some backlash from those who were sceptical about those who were simply trying to use her. Her response was quite touching.

Sure some people got help. But some people didn’t or haven’t yet. Also some have bills that the pay out isn’t helping and maybe they have to go without. Also so many people have lost their jobs. Why not help out if I can? https://t.co/b3Vf5dJYq0 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 27, 2020

Paige's generosity is incredibly heartwarming, and it's acts like this that give people hope in such a trying time.