WWE News: Paige reveals she will be returning to SmackDown Live next week

Paige is less than impressed by the IIconics.

WrestleMania 35 saw a new Women's Tag Team being crowned as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The Boss N' Hug Team of Sasha Banks and Bayley was defeated and the IIconics became the new Tag Team Champions. However, on the SmackDown Live after WrestleMania, one of the pioneer's of WWE's Women's Revolution, Paige, made her opinion about the IIconics known.

Paige would also reveal quite the surprise while talking backstage, and give the WWE Universe something ominous to look forward to on the SmackDown Live episode of the Superstar Shakeup.

Paige is the former General Manager of WWE SmackDown Live. She was also one of the original pioneers of the WWE Women's Revolution and played a huge role in Women's wrestling being where it is today in WWE.

When the McMahon family made the announcement in the change of WWE programming, she lost her job as the WWE SmackDown General Manager -- instead, focusing on promoting her movie Fighting with my Family.

Paige was also the one to bring Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose to the WWE main roster, as Absolution. She was also part of the faction but had to retire from active competition due to an injury she suffered during a live event exacerbating an already existing condition with her neck and spine.

The IIconics faced and defeated a local tag team on this week's episode of SmackDown Live after WrestleMania.

After taking a closer look at the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE, @RealPaigeWWE promises to bring an impressive Tag Team of her own to #SDLive next week! pic.twitter.com/cd5fC7nt0V — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2019

Paige was less than impressed by this performance and said that they would have to prove themselves against a better team. She then revealed that she would be bringing a new impressive tag team to the blue brand on the SuperStar Shakeup episode of SmackDown Live next week.

It will be interesting to see what Paige means by this, as she could mean any of a number of tag teams. The one that comes to mind, however, is the NXT Tag Team of Io Shirai and Kairi Sane.

