WWE News: Paige reveals surprising post-WWE career plans

Paige has big plans for her future

What's the story?

It's been over a year now since Paige has retired from in-ring competition. Over the past many months, her attention has been on the motion picture Fighting with my Family, which is her real-life story.

With all of that in the books, TMZ asked Paige what her future held and she gave two answers.

In case you didn't know...

Paige was forced to retire in 2018 after suffering an unfortunate injury at a WWE Live Event. It put a halt to her storied career and tragically took her out of the ring when she had just gotten back in it.

Despite her young age, Paige had years of experience in the ring. As she commonly joked around, her mother wrestled even with her in the womb. She got her career started very early, as it was basically family business for her in Norwich, England.

After retiring, she took on the role of SmackDown general manager - one that she held until the very end of 2018. While she isn't GM anymore, she did return in a small capacity to introduce Kairi Sane to the main roster.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with TMZ, Paige revealed her two immediate goals for the future - get rid of the tattoo on her knuckles and a career in acting. (H/T WrestlingInc)

I want to go into movies and stuff like that, obviously I can't do the wrestling side of things anymore. Yeah, I hope so. Do that, get tattoo removal, I've got 's---' on my hands, have to get rid of that. That's one of the top things on the list. I feel like I should cover it up though. I'm 26 years old, having 's---' tattooed on my hand is not the best idea."

It's good to see that Paige has come a long way from 2-3 years ago, where she was known to be making impulsive decisions that weren't exactly best for her. Either way, the Fighting with my Family movie may have inspired her to get into acting.

What's next?

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Paige. While she's still under contract with WWE, it wouldn't be surprising to see her move on to acting roles and further herself in a new career.