WWE News: Paige reveals huge role that she rejected in WWE after retirement

WWE Superstar Paige retired from in-ring wrestling last year due to a serious injury and later became the GM of SmackDown Live. The former NXT Women's and Divas Champion has now revealed that she was offered another role as a backstage producer in WWE, which she rejected.

Paige suffered an injury in 2018 which resulted in her retiring from in-ring action. She became the GM of SmackDown, and following the removal of the general manager positions of both RAW and SmackDown, she took a break from WWE to promote her movie, Fighting With My Family.

She returned to WWE earlier this year as the manager of Asuka and Kairi Sane on SmackDown.

In an interview with Talksport, the retired WWE wrestler said that she was offered a backstage role of a producer, which she declined as she wanted to be in front of the camera.

"After retiring, I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey and Asuka. I've always pitched for Asuka because I think she is such an amazing athlete and a wonderful person, the only thing she really lacks is the microphone skills.

"Obviously I then had the GM role that I loved, but after that, they offered me a role as a producer and I actually said yes. But after a few weeks, I had to tell them I didn't actually want to do that. It's an amazing job, don't get me wrong, but at 26/27, I still want to be in front of the camera and I don't want to hang my boots up in that regard just yet" said Paige.

Paige will continue to manager the Kabuki Warriors, the duo of Asuka and Sane, who could once again feud with The IIconics for the Women's tag team titles.