WWE News: Paige reveals which WWE superstar she wants to manage

Can you imagine Paige as a WWE manager?

What's the story?

Her wrestling career may be behind her now, owing to injuries, but Paige is still very much a part of the WWE family, to this very day. While she plays an Authority Figure on screen, Paige has also wanted to be a manager at one point in time.

Paige revealed the name she'd like to manage in an interview with Planeta Wrestling recently. I'd like to thank WrestleZone for the following quote.

In case you didn't know...

Paige took both NXT and the main roster by storm during her career. Unfortunately, she had to retire from the ring owing to a multitude of serious injuries.

She is currently the General Manager of SmackDown Live, where she shows up on a weekly basis. A movie about her extraordinary life is being made right now. Paige is still very much a part of the extended WWE family.

The heart of the matter

Paige expressed her desire to be Ronda Rousey's on-screen manager, but admitted that the RAW Women's Champion was doing just fine on her own:

Everybody! I wanted to manage Ronda [Rousey] at one point, but she doesn’t need me!

Paige also went on to speak about how much she likes the General Manager gig. It does seem like she's okay with the way things are:

Obviously, I wish I could wrestle but it took me down a journey now, where I’m Smackdown General Manager, and it’s incredible. I get to work with the girls and the guys, I’m on every pay-per-view, I’m on every TV, ya know? So, it’s good. I like it.

What's next?

You can catch Paige every week on the blue brand, where she makes matches for us to enjoy. Maybe one day she will actually return to the ring. Until then, let's just be happy for her being in a happy place in her career.

Do you think Paige and Rousey would have been a good pairing? Let us know in the comments.