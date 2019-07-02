WWE News: Paige says WWE is "dropping the ball" by not hiring her brothers

Paige

What's the story?

Following the news that she was forced into early in-ring retirement due to injury, former WWE Smackdown Live General Manager Paige transitioned into a non-wrestling TV role in WWE.

Most recently, the former Women's Champion has acted as the manager for the team of Kairi Sane and Asuka, known as The Kabuki Warriors. However, the group has been largely absent from TV in recent weeks.

In a new interview conducted for Talk Sport, Paige opened up about her transition to a non-wrestling TV role in WWE and spoke about managing Asuka and Sane.

Additionally, the former GM spoke candidly about her brothers, Zak and Roy, and did not hold back in sharing her disappointment with WWE not hiring the UK wrestling stars as NXT UK roster members.

In case you didn't know...

Paige's brothers Zak and Roy were portrayed as characters in the acclaimed film Fighting With My Family, which was co-produced by WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks production company.

The film chronicled the journey Paige and her brothers took to get signed by WWE, and as history saw the journey ended with Paige getting signed and her brothers left out of the WWE picture.

While Zak and Roy did not accomplish earning a contract with WWE, the brothers have thrived on the UK wrestling scene, along with the entire Knight family, whose most recent event took place in June and was titled Frightmare.

The heart of the matter

In a new interview conducted for Talk Sport, Paige was asked whether or not she would be open to making appearances for the NXT UK brand, and while she expressed interest in the idea, she seemed more interested in WWE signing her brothers to the brand.

I would definitely do appearances for NXT UK, but I just want my brothers to be apart of it – Zack and Roy. I just think the WWE are dropping the ball when it comes to my brothers and I’m not just saying that being bias, but the movie came out and they’ve got this elevation right now, great gimmicks and they could be in NXT UK in a heartbeat.

She continued thus:

And they want to do that. And I would love to go and make appearances, even if I’m the one that comes out and introduces my brothers to the NXT UK universe. It would be such a good moment for them. NXT UK need to get their s**t together and hire my brothers."

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether or not Paige's brothers will ever get a shot in the NXT UK brand, and there is no word regarding any possible interest WWE officials might have in Paige's grappling family.

Are you familiar with Zak and Roy's work? If so, would you be interested in seeing them signed to an NXT UK deal?