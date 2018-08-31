Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Paige slaps NXT star's girlfriend at indie event

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
4.95K   //    31 Aug 2018, 02:13 IST

Paige spotted slapping wrestler at independant show
Paige spotted slapping wrestler at independent show

What's the story?

Since she retired from in-ring competition and became SmackDown Live General Manager we haven't seen Paige lay a finger on anyone. However, there are reports of Paige slapping NXT Superstar Adam Cole's wife Britt Baker during an indie show.

In case you didn't know...

Paige's career in the WWE has been rather tragic as she's been plagued by injury. She had only just made her in-ring return as the leader of female faction Absolution when she suffered another injury during a live event when taking a move from Sasha Banks. This injury would prove to end Paige's in-ring career for WWE.

The heart of the matter

Before anyone gets carried away it seems that Paige slapping Britt Baker was part of an angle for BlackCraft Wrestling as the latter was wrestling Paige's mother, Saraya Knight, and Paige was ringside.

Dave Meltzer reported on Paige's first physical wrestling altercation in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Here's his rundown of events.

Paige was at ringside at the weekend Blackcraft Wrestling debut show in Pittsburgh and slapped Britt Baker, who was wrestling Paige’s mother, Saraya Knight. That was the first physical action she’s done at a wrestling show since her career ended due to recurring neck problems

Saraya Knight became the inaugural BlackCraft Women's champion for the debuting indie promotion, partially owing to Paige's slap on Britt Baker, Knight's opponents and NXT Superstar Adam Cole's partner.

What's next?

Paige is killing it as SmackDown Live General Manager and is somewhat of a breath of fresh air as a WWE authority figure on television. And it's for that reason I believe that we shouldn't get carried away about this slap because it doesn't mean she'll be jumping back into the ring anytime soon.

Britt Baker, on the other hand, is someone that will surely be WWE bound soon enough and this established history with Paige could play well if it eventually does happen!

Do you think Paige has been a good SmackDown Live General Manager so far? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Paige
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
The rise, fall and rise again of Paige
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige takes to Twitter after an incident with...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mandy Rose takes a shot at Paige on social media
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who retired very early
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige recalls the most terrifying moment of her...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige confirms all four tag teams for the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige announces Tag Team Tournament on...
RELATED STORY
5 unknown facts you may not know about WWE superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mandy Rose takes a jab at Paige on Twitter,...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige on receiving advice from WWE Hall of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us