WWE News: Paige slaps NXT star's girlfriend at indie event

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.95K // 31 Aug 2018, 02:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Paige spotted slapping wrestler at independent show

What's the story?

Since she retired from in-ring competition and became SmackDown Live General Manager we haven't seen Paige lay a finger on anyone. However, there are reports of Paige slapping NXT Superstar Adam Cole's wife Britt Baker during an indie show.

In case you didn't know...

Paige's career in the WWE has been rather tragic as she's been plagued by injury. She had only just made her in-ring return as the leader of female faction Absolution when she suffered another injury during a live event when taking a move from Sasha Banks. This injury would prove to end Paige's in-ring career for WWE.

The heart of the matter

Before anyone gets carried away it seems that Paige slapping Britt Baker was part of an angle for BlackCraft Wrestling as the latter was wrestling Paige's mother, Saraya Knight, and Paige was ringside.

Dave Meltzer reported on Paige's first physical wrestling altercation in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Here's his rundown of events.

Paige was at ringside at the weekend Blackcraft Wrestling debut show in Pittsburgh and slapped Britt Baker, who was wrestling Paige’s mother, Saraya Knight. That was the first physical action she’s done at a wrestling show since her career ended due to recurring neck problems

PAIGE JUST SLAPPED BRITT BAKER MY GOD — ✨ thicc.asstley ™ ✨ (@pamelaa_nicolee) August 25, 2018

Paige ended up cheap shorting Saraya's opponent, Britt Baker, then running away. — Brad Reputation (@bradcandoit) August 25, 2018

Saraya Knight became the inaugural BlackCraft Women's champion for the debuting indie promotion, partially owing to Paige's slap on Britt Baker, Knight's opponents and NXT Superstar Adam Cole's partner.

What's next?

Paige is killing it as SmackDown Live General Manager and is somewhat of a breath of fresh air as a WWE authority figure on television. And it's for that reason I believe that we shouldn't get carried away about this slap because it doesn't mean she'll be jumping back into the ring anytime soon.

Britt Baker, on the other hand, is someone that will surely be WWE bound soon enough and this established history with Paige could play well if it eventually does happen!

Do you think Paige has been a good SmackDown Live General Manager so far? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!