WWE News: Paige spotted at Impact tapings

Paige spotted at yet another Impact Wrestling event?

Paige has been frequenting Impact Wrestling shows recently

Wrestlinginc.com recently posted an image of Paige backstage at Impact Zone recording her fiancé, Alberto El Patron during his match. The picture shows the WWE Superstar standing backstage and taking a video with her smartphone:

Paige backstage recording Alberto El Patron's match at tonight's GFW Impact Wrestling taping (thanks to reader Lyne) A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

There was a rumour that the former WWE Divas Champion was present at GFW/Impact Wrestling's biggest show of the year, Slammiversary, wearing a wrestling mask but this time it was evident that it was indeed her.

Paige has recently been teasing a possible return to WWE after recovering from a neck injury, but nothing has been announced officially yet. Alberto isn't on the best of terms with WWE as he is known for criticising the company often on social media, and the couple's notoriety might affect Paige's future in WWE.

There were recent rumours of the two two breaking up but the couple has been seen together on multiple occasions since then. The couple has been the topic of a lot of controversy in the last year since Alberto left WWE and Paige’s future was also uncertain since she was on hiatus after an injury. The WWE Universe has been looking forward to Paige’s return to WWE and so far it seems it is a big possibility.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com