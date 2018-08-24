WWE News: Paige takes to Twitter after an incident with airport security

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live general manager Paige has posted about an incident at an airport, where she was made to feel uncomfortable by airport security members.

In case you didn't know

Paige signed with WWE in 2011, after impressing in tryouts. In 2012, Paige made her NXT debut and went on to become the inaugural NXT Women's champion in June 2013.

Making her debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 30, Paige defeated then-Diva's champion AJ Lee, becoming the first woman to hold the NXT Women's championship and WWE Diva's championship at the same time.

In 2016, Paige went on an extended hiatus, where she recovered from injury, as well as dealing with two wellness policy violations.

In 2018, she was forced to retire from in-ring competition, after a series of neck injuries.

On the April 10 edition of SmackDown Live, she was announced as the general manager of SmackDown Live, by Commissioner Shane McMahon.

The heart of the matter.

According to Paige, during a search from TSA, security officials repeatedly checked pictures of her and stared at her breasts.

The security officials also asked Paige about her star sign and winked at her "a disturbing amount", which Paige described as creepy.

Paige also said that the security guards should have just done their job, checked the photo and let them through, instead of making her feel uncomfortable.

To the men in TSA. Just check the pic and let us through. Don’t spend most the time talking about my zodiac sign, staring at my boobs and winking at me a disturbing amount. It’s not flattering. It’s creepy. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 23, 2018

What's next?

Obviously, it is disgusting that Paige, or any woman for that matter, has to deal with such sexist treatment by someone in a position of power.

Hopefully, the SmackDown Live general manager was able to make a complaint to the airport, and with any luck, the offending security officials will receive some sort of punishment by the airport.

You can see Paige every Tuesday on WWE SmackDown Live, on the USA Network.