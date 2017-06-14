WWE News: Paige back in training for potential WWE return

Is she coming back?

by Nithin Joseph News 14 Jun 2017, 22:03 IST

Is she on her way back?

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Paige recently shared some interesting pictures and a video of herself training on her Instagram account. This could be an indication that the former Divas Champion is gearing up for a return to the ring.

Gym in the morning. Cardio in the afternoon. Boxing time with one of our trainers. "So you can throw me to the wolves Tomorrow I will come back Leader of the whole pack Beat me black and blue Every wound will shape me Every scar will build my throne" Working my ass off to get back in shape and become a better me. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Just getting alberto to take pics in the gym. Pretending to work out... Jkkkk. Boxing gym later. Time to start kicking ass again! A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

In case you didn’t know...

Paige has been out of action ever since the 2016 WWE draft, where she was picked by the Raw brand. This was because she suffered a significant neck injury. On the 19th of October, she underwent successful surgery.

The heart of the matter

Paige has been out of action for months now, and the fact that she is already in training comes a huge sigh of relief for the WWE Universe. She is one of the brightest wrestling talents on the planet and deserves to return to a prominent position on television.

However, the recent pictures shared by Paige from her official Instagram account may be an indication of her impending return to the WWE.

What’s next?

If the posts are anything to go by, then the WWE Universe could look forward to the return of Paige. Hopefully, both the British Superstar and the WWE can put all the controversy behind them and look towards the future.

Author’s take

Personally, I feel that the possibility of Paige returning to the squared-circle is absolutely brilliant, and it will be great to see her talent on display once again.

