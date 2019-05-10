WWE News: Paige wanted to manage former champion before aligning with Asuka & Kairi Sane

Paige is now one of the most prominent managers in WWE

What's the story?

Paige returned to WWE television in April 2019 as the manager of new main-roster tag team Asuka & Kairi Sane.

Speaking in an interview with Comic Book, the former Divas champion has revealed that she had her sights set on managing somebody else before she was presented with the opportunity of becoming a mouthpiece for the Japanese duo.

In case you didn't know…

Paige was forced to retire as an in-ring competitor in early 2018 after suffering a career-ending spine injury during a live event in December 2017.

She remained with WWE as an on-screen talent, becoming the General Manager of SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 34 in April 2018.

Following a successful stint as GM, she was relieved of her duties in December 2018 by Shane McMahon, who went on to take her role, along with Triple H, Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon, as WWE ushered in a new era with its real-life management playing authority figures on TV.

In the meantime, Paige finished her media tour to promote the movie about her life, “Fighting With My Family”, and she was available to return to WWE in April 2019.

The heart of the matter

During her interview with Comic Book, Paige revealed that she originally pitched an idea to WWE where she would manage former Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey, as well as Asuka.

"I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing. And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she's an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, 'I'll help her, give me the microphone, I'll talk for her.'”

Rousey underwent surgery on her broken hand after WrestleMania 35, but WWE had another role in mind for Paige: managing Asuka & Kairi Sane.

“And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, 'We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.' I was like, 'Wow, what a crazy tag team, they're incredible.... Absolutely, I'll take it!'"

What's next?

Asuka & Kairi Sane are scheduled to face two women who Paige originally brought to the main roster, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, during a tag match on SmackDown Live next week.