WWE News: Paige’s family to take legal action following leaks

Paige's mother is rightfully standing up for her daughter and ensuring she gets justice.

How soon will it be before the hacker is brought to justice?

What’s the Story?

Paige’s mother, Saraya Knight, informed people via twitter that they intend to take legal action against the person who leaked the images and videos of Paige this past Friday.

In her tweet, she informed people that the IP address of the hacker was identified and that they emailed a lawyer to seek legal action against the culprit responsible for the leaks. The tweet has since been deleted, but it read the following:

IP addresses taken ? Reported? Blocked? Emailed lawyer? — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

Several videos and images of Raw Women’s star Paige were released online, causing a lot of controversy on social media. The videos featured Paige engaging in sexual acts with former WWE superstar Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

Paige took to twitter to inform people that these images were stolen and that she did not consent to these images being shared publicly.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Maddox would delete all of his social media accounts following these leaks while Woods made a minor mention of it by saying “delete your Twitter” at the SXSW Gaming Awards. This also lead to several fans of Paige taking to social media to show their support for her with the hashtag “I Stand With Paige.”

The heart of the matter

Paige’s mother isn’t the only one showing her support for Paige in this matter, as Paige’s brothers took to social media to discuss how they appreciated the support from fans all over the world and poking fun at the situation as well.

A fan even tried to help Knight in the investigation on Twitter and she readily obliged:

Hopefully, the news regarding the lawyer being emailed means the person who leaked the photos will be brought to justice as soon as possible.

What’s next?

Most of the news with this story has blown over, so there likely won’t be any developments in this case until the lawyer reviews the case and seeks action against the person responsible for the leaks.

Author’s take

This situation has been invasive enough as it is into the personal lives of Woods, Maddox, and Paige and hopefully the culprit is brought to justice as soon as possible.