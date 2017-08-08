WWE News: Pat Patterson returns at WWE Montreal

The WWE Hall of Famer was given a fantastic reception on his return.

by Matthew Thomas News 08 Aug 2017, 00:43 IST

Patterson received a hero's welcome

What's the story?

The blue brand's live event at Montreal, Quebec, that saw the unlikely reunion of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also saw the return of WWE Hall of Famer and creative consultant, Pat Patterson.

Patterson stood at ringside, while Sami Zayn took on Jinder Mahal, after a hero's welcome during his entrance that you can see below.

In case you didn't know...

Patterson, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996, made his pro-wrestling debut in Montreal way back in 1958.

He is also the inaugural Intercontinental Champion and the creator of the Royal Rumble. Patterson has also been dubbed by Dave Meltzer as "Vince's right-hand man" and "one of the chief architects of the WWF"

The heart of the matter

Patterson was given a hero's welcome in his hometown and he seemed to love every second of it as you can see above.

He nearly joined in on the action as well after Sami Zayn was pinned. However, Kevin Owens distracted Mahal, who was arguing with Patterson.

Owens rushed in and took out the Singh Brothers, to begin with, giving Sami enough time to re-cooperate. Jinder was next to feel the wrath of these estranged allies as the duo superkicked/Helluva Kick the champ in unison and clotheslined him over the top.

A Helluva Kick and a pop-up power bomb then closed what had to be an emotional night for the Montreal crowd.

What's next?

Patterson will presumably continue his role as creative consultant and pull the strings backstage. As for the effect of his arrival at Montreal, I think the tweet speaks for itself.

Author's take

To be part of a segment that saw an unlikely reunion that meant so much to the crowd just added so much more to Patterson's return.

WWE creative did a good job on this return unlike a few others in the past and its great to see them learning from their mistakes.