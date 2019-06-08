WWE News: Paul Heyman botch costs Brock Lesnar a successful cash-in at Super ShowDown

Heyman sold it like a boss!

What's the story?

The major story heading into WWE Super ShowDown was the impending MITB contract cash-in of Brock Lesnar. Well, The Beast Incarnate did attempt the cash-in, but nothing went his way.

The host of Brock Party came out after Seth Rollins' Universal title match against Baron Corbin but was unsuccessful in cashing in the lucrative contract.

In case you didn't know...

The Universal title match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin kicked off the main card proceedings of Super ShowDown.

A heavily taped Beast Slayer was noticeably reeling from the after-effects of the barbaric beatdown he suffered at the hands of Lesnar from Raw. The match followed a predictable pattern as Corbin focussed on Rollins' injured ribs.

The Champion mounted a comeback and eventually got the three-count in a match that lasted longer than expected. Rollins would inadvertently get an assist from referee John Cone, who retaliated against Corbin's outbursts. Rollins would roll-up a distracted Corbin to get the win.

The heart of the matter

The Lone Wolf would lay out Rollins after the match. Lesnar's music hit and the Beast, with a chair in hand, came out flanked by his advocate and a referee. Paul Heyman would stumble on the ropes while entering the ring, which initially seemed like a botch. The well-executed 'botch' was all part of the script as Rollins would take advantage of the confusion to stun Lesnar with a low blow.

Rollins would go onto to pummel Lesnar with vicious chair shots before slamming his head into the MITB briefcase with a Curb Stomp.

Lesnar seemed to have botched his positioning during the segment as he took the chair shots on his arm instead of his back. Camera angles clearly showed Lesnar's swollen arm as he walked back to the locker room.

What's next?

Super ShowDown is still on as we speak and you just can't count out a possible cash-in on Kofi Kingston.

Catch all the live updates of WWE Super ShowDown here