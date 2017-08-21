WWE News: Paul Heyman buys sushi for audience at Jim Ross's show

Paul Heyman was a guest on Jim Ross' show.

Paul Heyman brought Shrimp Tempura for nearly 300 people at Jim Ross' show

Two days ago, during Jim Ross's "Ringside with Jim Ross" event, special guest Paul Heyman treated the audience members to sushi.

As a part of the SummerSlam weekend, veteran wrestling commentator Jim Ross hosted his one-man-show "Ringside with Jim Ross" alongside special guest Paul Heyman. In the show, Heyman and Ross discussed the various comings-and-goings in the world of professional wrestling.

The two superstars who were the centrepiece of Heyman and Ross's discussions were Lucha Underground's Joey Ryan and UFC Fighter CM Punk. Heyman and Ross discussed briefly Ryan's gimmick and praised his work.

On the topic of CM Punk, Heyman said that Punk wasn't happy wrestling and thus went on to pursue other ventures.

As Ross's show went on, Heyman surprised the audience members with a meal consisting of Shrimp Tempura from the restaurant next door and treated nearly 300 people to sushi. Since then, fans have been raving about Heyman's kind gesture towards them.

Below-mentioned is a few tweets from the audience members who were present at the show:

@HeymanHustle Just wanted to say thx for the shrimp tempura. That was awesome of you — Daniel Louis (@Newz8723) August 19, 2017

@JRsBBQ @HeymanHustle @GothamComedy Awesome show and one of the best nights in my life. The Shrimp Tempura was delicious. pic.twitter.com/svSdcBu1sC — Brian Camacho (@BrianC0125) August 19, 2017

At SummerSlam, Heyman escorted his client the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to his Fatal 4-Way Championship Match at SummerSlam.

"The Beast Incarnate" successfully retained his Universal Title and will now be seen on Monday Night RAW alongside his advocate.

It was very cool of Paul Heyman to treat the audience members. Heyman's always been claimed as being a nice person outside of the squared-circle, and this gesture definitely validates those claims.