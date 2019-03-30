WWE News: Paul Heyman comments on the night Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar

The night Rollins shocked the wrestling world

What's the story?

WWE recently posted a tweet, looking back at the moment Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Brock Lesnar.

Heyman stated that Roman Reigns saved Rollins that night, and it won't happen this time.

In case you didn't know...

4 years ago, Brock Lesnar met Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 31. The duo went to war that night, with Lesnar getting busted open during the match. As the bout neared its end, Seth Rollins' music hit and out came The Architect, carrying his briefcase.

Rollins had lost his match against Randy Orton earlier in the night. He sprinted to the ring, signaled Mike Chioda, and pushed Reigns out of the ring. A second attempt at a Curb Stomp on Lesnar didn't work and The Beast prepared to deliver an F5 on Rollins.

Out of the blue, Roman Reigns came in and speared Lesnar. This was followed by a Curb Stomp on Reigns and a pin to make Rollins the new WWE Champion. The "Heist of the Century", as called by Michael Cole, ended up being one of the most shocking moments in WrestleMania history.

The heart of the matter

Heyman chimed in on WWE's tweet, promising that this won't happen again at MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins are all set to face off against each other at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Rollins has vowed to slay The Beast in front of 80,000 fans and bring back the Universal Title home.

With Lesnar's recent history of dominating WrestleMania main events, this is going to be a tough nut to crack for Seth Rollins.

What are your thoughts on Paul Heyman's comments? Will Lesnar stand tall this time?

