WWE News: Paul Heyman congratulates Lesnar after historic achievement

Looks like celebrations are in order for The Beast Incarnate!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 12 Jun 2018, 18:05 IST
451

Paul Heyman was jubilant after Lesnar's record-breaking performance!
Paul Heyman was jubilant after Lesnar's record-breaking performance!

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar recently surpassed CM Punk's record of 434 days as World Champion. To commemorate the same, his advocate Paul Heyman sent out the following Tweet:

With this feat, Brock Lesnar becomes the longest reigning Champion of the modern era of WWE. Heyman also pointed out what was common between the current reign and the previous one:

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk was on fire between 2011 and 2012. During this period, he held the WWE Championship for a (then) record 434 days which became a standard in the modern era of WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Brock Lesnar became the Universal Champion after defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Even though he works a part-time schedule, he has laid every opponent in his path to rest with utmost ease. His latest victim was Roman Reigns whom he defeated under rather controversial circumstances at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Paul Heyman has been in Brock Lesnar's corner right from the very start. He has been the mouthpiece of the Beast Incarnate, selling his fights and hyping up the audience for his encounters before they happen. He's also been in the line of fire, especially against Samoa Joe. Behind every successful Beast, there's a very powerful advocate.

Heyman has promised fans of Brock Lesnar a lot more carnage and many more records in the months that follow. I am curious to see what's next for him. I am sure that so are you!

What's next?

Reports and rumors indicate that Brock Lesnar will not be competing until SummerSlam comes around. It remains to be seen who cashes in Money in the Bank, because the said person could become a potential threat for the reigning, defending and undisputed Universal Champion. Rollins and Reigns are potential opponents for the Beast.

Do you think Lesnar will drop the Championship at SummerSlam? Whom do you want him to drop the title to?

Send us news and tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Paul Heyman
