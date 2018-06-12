WWE News: Paul Heyman congratulates Lesnar after historic achievement

Looks like celebrations are in order for The Beast Incarnate!

Paul Heyman was jubilant after Lesnar's record-breaking performance!

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar recently surpassed CM Punk's record of 434 days as World Champion. To commemorate the same, his advocate Paul Heyman sent out the following Tweet:

Congratulations to @BrockLesnar for day #435 as the reigning defending undisuputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion. This is yet another historic accomplishment for my client, the longest consecutive-day tenure as a globally-recognized champion in the modern era! pic.twitter.com/bVAhhBtdKT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 11, 2018

With this feat, Brock Lesnar becomes the longest reigning Champion of the modern era of WWE. Heyman also pointed out what was common between the current reign and the previous one:

With all humility aside, and in all candor, there is one very prominent common factor in both #434 and #435 ….



PAUL HEYMAN!

UNDISPUTED Greatest #Advocate of All Time

More World Champions

For a Longer Time

Than ANYONE Else! pic.twitter.com/52GSowDL1B — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 11, 2018

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk was on fire between 2011 and 2012. During this period, he held the WWE Championship for a (then) record 434 days which became a standard in the modern era of WWE.

Brock Lesnar became the Universal Champion after defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Even though he works a part-time schedule, he has laid every opponent in his path to rest with utmost ease. His latest victim was Roman Reigns whom he defeated under rather controversial circumstances at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Paul Heyman has been in Brock Lesnar's corner right from the very start. He has been the mouthpiece of the Beast Incarnate, selling his fights and hyping up the audience for his encounters before they happen. He's also been in the line of fire, especially against Samoa Joe. Behind every successful Beast, there's a very powerful advocate.

For the record, this is just the beginning of a long list of history-making achievements my client @BrockLesnar is perepared to rack up during the next 12 months. And that's not a prediction ... THAT'S A SPOILER! pic.twitter.com/zebxabvbeG — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 11, 2018

Heyman has promised fans of Brock Lesnar a lot more carnage and many more records in the months that follow. I am curious to see what's next for him. I am sure that so are you!

What's next?

Reports and rumors indicate that Brock Lesnar will not be competing until SummerSlam comes around. It remains to be seen who cashes in Money in the Bank, because the said person could become a potential threat for the reigning, defending and undisputed Universal Champion. Rollins and Reigns are potential opponents for the Beast.

Do you think Lesnar will drop the Championship at SummerSlam? Whom do you want him to drop the title to?

