WWE News: Paul Heyman gives an emotional speech about WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and his late wife, Jan

Paul Heyman tapped into his emotional side.

by Anirban Banerjee News 27 Aug 2017, 22:22 IST

Paul Heyman and Jim Ross were on the call during WrestleMania 17

What's the story?

During Summerslam Weekend, Paul Heyman was a guest on Jim Ross's spoken word show. During his appearance, the New York native gave an emotional speech about the Hall of Famer's late wife, Jan, which had the latter in tears.

In case you didn't know.....

On 21st March, 2017, Jim Ross's wife, Jan, was the victim of a vehicle accident and suffered extremely serious head injuries. She was hospitalised and put on life support, but she passed away two days later.

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. ???????? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

On April 2nd, Jim Ross appeared at Wrestlemania to commentate on the Roman Reigns and Undertaker match.

The heart of the matter

Paul Heyman closed the show with a beautiful soul stirring speech about the strength of Jim Ross and the latter appearing at WrestleMania to call the main event between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

Ross then said the following words which made the audience give him a standing ovation.

Because when I am up there with them I am home, and I am happy, and they make me feel good.

Heyman went on to talk about how he was almost kicked out of the wrestling business, and it was the support of Jim Ross that kept him going and helped him find the strength to found ECW.

Video

Author's take

The expression on Jim Ross's face as he stood sobbing and trying to control himself after the speech gives us enough of an idea about the difficulties that he has gone through this year.

