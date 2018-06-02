WWE News: Paul Heyman gives high praise to Charlotte Flair

The WWE veteran has seemingly kept his faith on this superstar since day one.

Paul Heyman with Charlotte Flair

What’s the story?

WWE on-screen manager and veteran of the Professional Wrestling industry Paul Heyman recently tweeted out some high praise for WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Charlotte Flair, via his official Twitter handle.

In case you didn’t know…

Daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair is currently considered as one of the most outstanding performers in the entire WWE roster today and having made her debut for the company in early 2012, Flair has already achieved a vast amount of accomplishments within the first six-years of her run with the WWE.

The 32-year-old superstar is already a seven-time overall Women’s Champion in the WWE, having won the NXT Women’s Championship, the Divas Championship, the WWE RAW Women’s Championship on four different occasions, and the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship as well.

The heart of the matter

In a recent tweet, WWE veteran Paul Heyman noted the fact that despite keeping his faith and belief in Charlotte Flair’s talent since the first day, he certainly doesn’t deserve any sort of credit for doing so, because Charlotte is indeed the type of the superstar who has everything a WrestleMania main eventer requires.

Additionally, Heyman also pointed out the fact that Flair definitely has all the tools in the world including the right look, talent, instincts, work ethic, work rate, charisma, and the extraordinary timing in the ring that makes her one of the best competitors in today’s modern day WWE.

You can check out Heyman’s tweet below:

I deserve no credit for believing in @MsCharlotteWWE since day one. How could one NOT believe in her? She has everything a @WrestleMania main eventer requires. The right look, talent, instincts, work ethic, workrate, charisma, extraordinary timing in the ring. (1) — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 1, 2018

What’s next?

After recently losing the SmackDown Live Women’s Title to Carmella, ‘The Queen’ Charlotte Flair is now absolutely determined to regain the SD Live Women’s Championship.

Flair will now compete at the upcoming Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, later this month where she will also be joined by the likes of Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon.

Do you believe Charlotte Flair deserves the praise from Paul Heyman? What are your thoughts on The Queen? Voice your comments below!

