In a recent interesting exchange on Twitter, legendary WWE on-screen manager Paul Heyman had some words of acclamation and also had a very interesting proposition for Indian Cricket icon Virat Kohli.

WWE legend Paul Heyman is best known for his alliance with 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar, who under Heyman's guidance has established himself as the most dominant superstar in WWE history.

Lesnar, who first made his WWE debut in 2002 alongside ECW originator, that is, Paul Heyman, is a former five-time WWE World Champion and the fourth WWE Universal Champion in history having won the title at WrestleMania 33 by defeating Goldberg, before eventually dropping the title to Roman Reigns earlier this year at SummerSlam.

Heyman, meanwhile, over the years has not only acted as the advocate for Brock Lesnar but has also developed an on-screen bond with the likes of CM Punk, Rob Van Dam, and Curtis Axel and several other notable WWE superstars as well.

In a recent tweet, Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman had some very interesting words for Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli, as the former congratulated the 29-year-old on yet another massive accomplishment when he scored his third century in Team India's on-going tour against the West Indies.

Kohli, who prior to the third ODI had already scored two impressive centuries in the first two games for his nation, was first praised in classic 'Brock Lesnar fashion' so to speak, by Stars Sports' official Twitter handle on social media. This eventually prompted Paul Heyman to not only congratulate Kohli for his majestic performance in Pune but also provoked Heyman to call out Stars Sports in a humorous manner for using his classic catchphrase.

Below you can see the exchange between Heyman and Stars Sports:

Some even call #KingKohli the 'beast incarnate'. But, we'll let you have that one! 😉 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 27, 2018

Heyman then responded to Stars Sports yet again, claiming that in order to label Virat Kohli as 'The Beast Incarnate' he would need to have Heyman as his advocate.

In order for #KingKohli to even consider being billed as The Beast Incarnate (property of @BrockLesnar, reigning defending undisputed greatest athlete in the world), he would have to have #PaulHeyman as an #Advocate. @StarSportsIndia, I applaud your passion, for I am the #GOAT! https://t.co/d4qFUZbN1b — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 27, 2018

Paul Heyman's client Brock Lesnar will be challenging for the vacant WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, as 'The Beast' now has a chance to make history by becoming the first-ever two-time Universal Champion in history.