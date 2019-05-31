WWE News: Paul Heyman interested in helping WWE 'deliver a better product'

Paul Heyman wants to help WWE out with its recent issues.

What's the story?

WWE has experienced some of the worst ratings for Raw and SmackDown in company history. Some of the former and current wrestling personalities seem to have ideas on how to fix the problems.

One current personality, Paul Heyman, recently revealed that he wants to help WWE 'deliver a better product' while speaking to Comicbook.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman has represented Brock Lesnar since 'The Beast Incarnate' returned to the WWE back in 2012 and attacked John Cena.

Heyman also has more backstage responsibilities like working with other talents, including Ronda Rousey, on promos and giving them pointers on how to present themselves. He has been with the company through the recent struggle with low ratings.

The heart of the matter

WWE has tried several things in order to turn the ratings issues around in the right direction. One tactic was introducing several new Superstars including Ricochet, Aleister Black, Lacey Evans and Lars Sullivan.

They've also tried to change things by introducing the 'Wildcard Rule' that allows a few wrestlers from one brand to appear on the other show. They also recently introduced the 24/7 Title.

Even though those ideas haven't exactly cured what has ailed the ratings' problems for the WWE, there are always things that can be done to improve the product. One person with influence and many years in the business is Heyman and he wants to help WWE deliver a better product.

"I have interest in anything that serves the product and whether that's performing with Brock Lesnar, or producing Brock Lesnar, or working with Ronda Rousey, or any of the new talents that are about to explode in 2019 and 2020," Heyman said.

With the likelihood that several new Superstars might also join the main roster before the end of 2019, Heyman wants to do anything possible to help WWE and its fans.

"I serve at the pleasure of the WWE audience and so that every one knows I'm not just paying lip services with that statement. Please note, I didn't give the politically correct, public relations statement of 'I serve at the pleasure of the WWE Universe.' I meant what I said, I serve at the behest and the pleasure of the WWE audience.

Anything that I can do to deliver to them a better product, a more forward thinking presentation, a more innovative approach to what WWE and or sports entertainment should be in 2020, 2021, 2022 etc., moving forward, that's what I'm interested in being involved in."

Heyman did not elaborate on any specific ideas, but his 'forward thinking' comment might have something to do with including all types of people and Superstars rather than having more segments like the ones between The Revival and The Usos.

What's next?

WWE needs to think outside their usual thought box when it comes to improving the product. The ratings haven't risen steadily week by week. They need to change how they do things to better fit with today's fans and business, and it sounds like Heyman is willing to be a part of that.