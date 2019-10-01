WWE News: Paul Heyman issues statement regarding Brock Lesnar's attack on Rey Mysterio and Dominick

Paul Heyman

The season premiere of WWE RAW kicked off with Rey Mysterio, who was set to address his WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins. However, Brock Lesnar made his presence felt by attacking Mysterio and his son, Dominick, who was seated ringside.

The Beast Incarnate didn't reveal his motive behind this assault but his advocate, Paul Heyman, opened up regarding the situation. Heyman blamed the WWE authority for the scenario involving Mysterio and Dominick as he felt that Lesnar shouldn't have been allowed near a WWE ring when he's in "fight mode".

Heyman further stated that no one can do anything about the actions of The Beast. He went on to warn the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and claimed that the WWE Universe will witness a brand new Champion after the two square off at the Fox premiere edition of SmackDown.

"This Friday on @FOXTV, it's not a prediction; it's a SPOILER. You will hear these words: Your winner and reigning WWE Heavyweight Champion of the world... @BrockLesnar!" - @HeymanHustle #RAW pic.twitter.com/mIlQTHqF4S — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019

Brock Lesnar brutalizes Rey Mysterio and his son

Lesnar was expected to appear on this week's RAW but he surprised everyone with his relentless assault on Mysterio and Dominick. While Mysterio was able to recuperate from the beatdown, his son had to be admitted to a local medical facility.

As a result, the main event of the night went through changes with Rusev gaining the opportunity to face Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship.

Season Premiere of SmackDown

WWE's new era kickstarted with tonight's RAW and it will culminate with this Friday's Fox Premiere edition of SmackDown. The star-studded show will be featuring Superstars from the past and the present and a series of must-see matchups.

In the main event of the show, Kingston is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Lesnar. As evident from Monday Night RAW, The Beast Incarnate is in a foul mood and Kingston must gather all the power of positivity he possesses when they square off later this week.

