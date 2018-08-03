Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Is Paul Heyman now teaching at The Performance Center?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.21K   //    03 Aug 2018, 23:55 IST

Paul Heyman is the best star on the mic in WWE right now
Paul Heyman is the best star on the mic in WWE right now

What's the story?

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are not on the best of terms right now, but it appears that given his current situation on WWE TV, Heyman could have picked up another job role.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman has always been seen as one of the best promo deliverers in WWE, he is always aware of what he wants the audience to know and is able to build up matches like no one before him.

Brock Lesnar's WWE contract is currently up in the air given the fact that he could be losing his Championship at SummerSlam and it is unknown what will happen to Paul Heyman whilst Lesnar is away from TV.

The heart of the matter

Despite Paul Heyman's recent assault at the hands of his client Brock Lesnar, the voice of the voice of the voiceless was at the Performance Center today teaching the next generation of wrestlers to address a sold-out wrestling crowd.

Ladies and gentlemen... Who is better than @paulheyman to teach you how to address a sold out crowd?

A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on

NXT's Instagram page shared the following update where it appears that Lesnar was teaching Bianca Belair some tips on her promo delivery. Given the fact that the EST of NXT is one of the best female wrestlers in the company, she could easily be a good shout as a Heyman girl in the future.

What's next?

Paul Heyman is scheduled to be part of Monday Night Raw alongside Brock Lesnar on the go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam which is August 13th. Roman Reigns will address the actions of his SummerSlam opponent, who attacked both Kurt Angle and Heyman last week, but neither The Beast or his advocate are expected to be on Raw next week.

Who better than Paul Heyman to teach the next generation of stars to cut promos? Do you agree? Sound off in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Paul Heyman Bianca BelAir
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 Superstars Paul Heyman Can Manage After Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman congratulates Lesnar after historic...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman reveals never before seen photo of...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on fans cheering Roman Reigns on RAW, Brock...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals why he doesn't want to be a...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman's new role on RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Things about Paul Heyman that you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on when Brock Lesnar is expected...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Paul Heyman in...
RELATED STORY
Is it time for a new Paul Heyman Guy?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us