WWE News: Is Paul Heyman now teaching at The Performance Center?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.21K // 03 Aug 2018, 23:55 IST

Paul Heyman is the best star on the mic in WWE right now

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are not on the best of terms right now, but it appears that given his current situation on WWE TV, Heyman could have picked up another job role.

Paul Heyman has always been seen as one of the best promo deliverers in WWE, he is always aware of what he wants the audience to know and is able to build up matches like no one before him.

Brock Lesnar's WWE contract is currently up in the air given the fact that he could be losing his Championship at SummerSlam and it is unknown what will happen to Paul Heyman whilst Lesnar is away from TV.

Despite Paul Heyman's recent assault at the hands of his client Brock Lesnar, the voice of the voice of the voiceless was at the Performance Center today teaching the next generation of wrestlers to address a sold-out wrestling crowd.

NXT's Instagram page shared the following update where it appears that Lesnar was teaching Bianca Belair some tips on her promo delivery. Given the fact that the EST of NXT is one of the best female wrestlers in the company, she could easily be a good shout as a Heyman girl in the future.

Paul Heyman is scheduled to be part of Monday Night Raw alongside Brock Lesnar on the go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam which is August 13th. Roman Reigns will address the actions of his SummerSlam opponent, who attacked both Kurt Angle and Heyman last week, but neither The Beast or his advocate are expected to be on Raw next week.

