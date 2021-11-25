Paul Heyman reveals Roman Reigns' next goal in WWE

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a few goals he wants to achieve on SmackDown, says Paul Heyman. The Special Counsel for Reigns has disclosed that The Tribal Chief wants to make SmackDown better with each passing week.

Roman Reigns has continued his dominance on WWE SmackDown with win after win. In this past weekend's Survivor Series pay-per-view, he got the better of Big E in a Champion vs. Champion match. The WWE Champion provided a stern test to Reigns, but the SmackDown star prevailed in the end.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Heyman detailed Reigns' grand plans on the blue brand. The Special Counsel stated that the Universal Champion showed at Survivor Series that he's on a different level than everyone else in pro wrestling:

“The next goal for Roman Reigns is clear, and that is to be better tomorrow than he is today. His goal is to be better in two weeks than he is next week, to make next week’s SmackDown better than this week, and to make the SmackDown that airs in three weeks better than it is in two weeks. Roman Reigns continues to set a pace and achieve levels that no one in WWE has ever or will ever achieve. The world has the privilege and joy of watching it unfold every Friday on SmackDown.”

Heyman also made a bold claim by asserting that Reigns is the greatest pro-wrestler of all time.

Who could Roman Reigns face next in WWE?

Roman Reigns has defeated several top names on SmackDown and seems to have run out of opponents who could end his reign. The likes of Cesaro, Edge, John Cena, and Finn Balor, to name a few, have been defeated by The Tribal Chief.

But there's still one megastar looming large over Reigns and who could face him soon: Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate lost to Reigns at Crown Jewel, but the Universal Champ had to use underhand means to defeat him.

With Lesnar's suspension ending, he could soon return to challenge Reigns once again and the two could face off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

