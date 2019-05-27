WWE News: Paul Heyman reveals why Brock Lesnar is the best in the business

At Money in the Bank PPV, Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance, making his way to the ring in the main event - the men's Money in the Bank ladder match - and winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Paul Heyman, Lesnar's advocate, has now revealed how they kept Lesnar's appearance at the PPV a secret and how The Beast is the best in the business.

Lesnar will most likely cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins, perhaps at the Super Showdown PPV in Saudi Arabia where Lesnar is advertised to appear.

Rollins won the Universal title from Lesnar earlier this year at WrestleMania 35.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Heyman spoke about a lot of things, where he revealed how he kept Lesnar's Money in the Bank appearance a secret, and also why Lesnar is the best in the business.

“It’s never difficult to pull off a surprise involving Brock Lesnar because we know how to keep the circle very tight. We pulled it off with not one person figuring this out, not one person offering a spoiler online or anywhere else and we once again demonstrated that Brock Lesnar knows how to dominate headlines better than anyone else in WWE, sports entertainment or mixed martial arts.

“I think Brock Lesnar is the most underrated, underappreciated talent in the history of WWE. I think Brock Lesnar deserves credit for being the best in-ring performer in this or any other generation. No one moves like him, no one has matches like him. There’s nothing standard about a Brock Lesnar match. It’s a completely different style than anyone else is employing," said Heyman.

We will find out who Lesnar will choose this week on RAW.