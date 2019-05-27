×
WWE News: Paul Heyman reveals why Brock Lesnar used his MITB briefcase as a boombox

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
354   //    27 May 2019, 23:51 IST

Brock Lesnar won the 2019 men's Money In The Bank ladder match
Brock Lesnar won the 2019 men's Money In The Bank ladder match

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar showed a more entertaining side to his WWE character on the post-Money In The Bank episode of Raw when he used his Money In The Bank briefcase as a boombox.

Speaking to TV Insider, Paul Heyman has revealed why “The Beast” pretended to listen to music through the briefcase.

In case you didn't know…

Although the majority of the WWE Universe respects the box-office appeal that Brock Lesnar brings to WWE, many fans have grown tired of seeing the same act from the former UFC star when he makes rare appearances on Raw.

For that reason, it came as a surprise when Lesnar kicked off the May 20 episode of Raw by laughing his way to the ring, with Paul Heyman by his side, whilst nodding his head to the beat of his entrance music and pointing at his Money In The Bank briefcase.

Since then, fans have been joining in the fun on social media by posting the video of Lesnar using his briefcase as a boombox, along with a different song or somebody else’s entrance theme.

The heart of the matter

Asked where Brock Lesnar found the inspiration to use his briefcase in the way he did, Paul Heyman revealed that the hilarious moment was not planned and his client simply wanted to have some fun after his Money In The Bank triumph.

The former Universal champion’s advocate said:

“First of all, it’s not a boombox, it’s a ‘Beastbox’. Secondly, whatever Brock Lesnar listens to is Brock Lesnar’s business. And should Brock Lesnar want to reveal what music he listens to, he will do so in the biggest forum possible. Not with me spilling the beans like it’s some gossip item. That’s Brock Lesnar doing something impromptu and deciding to have a little fun at everyone’s expense on Monday Night Raw.”

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will choose on the next episode of Raw whether he wants to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship or Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

