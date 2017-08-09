WWE News: Paul Heyman's epic response to WWE editing his promo

Paul Heyman has a witty response to WWE editing his promo recently.

Paul Heyman has never been one to hold back his words

What’s the story?

Paul Heyman took to social media to address WWE editing a promo that "The Advocate" had cut on Samoa Joe on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Popular director Max Landis posted a Tweet regarding the WWE editing the phrase “as a Jew” from a YouTube video on its official channel.

Paul Heyman reportedly used the aforementioned phrase in a promo he had cut on Samoa Joe on an episode of RAW in June of this year. Nevertheless, once Heyman got wind of WWE editing his promo, he responded with the following tweet:

One of the weird moments in WWE recently was them editing out "as a jew" in @HeymanHustle's speech to Samoa Joe when they posted on youtube. — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 8, 2017

. @Uptomyknees Some people have a hard time dealing w/ my superior intellect, esp when they realize it comes from having a yiddishe keppala! https://t.co/4RQU7gCb4M — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Paul Heyman is a businessman, born to Jewish parents Richard Heyman and Sulamita Heyman, his mother being a Holocaust survivor.

The 51-year-old is proud of his Jewish heritage and included a reference to the same in the promo he cut on Samoa Joe a couple of months back.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the WWE went PG in 2008, the company has been extremely cautious about featuring offensive content on its main roster television programming.

Regardless, professional wrestling being a dynamic business, involving several 'heat-of-the-moment' decisions by the performers in the ring, those involved in pro-wrestling, including managers like Paul Heyman, often blurt out things that may not necessarily meet the general guidelines of today’s PG WWE product.

However, Heyman didn’t exactly offer an apology but instead issued the following response to Max Landis’ Tweet about WWE editing the promo -

“Some people have a hard time dealing w/ my superior intellect, esp when they realize it comes from having a yiddishe keppala!”

What’s next?

Paul Heyman is set to accompany his client Brock Lesnar to the ring for the latter’s WWE Universal Championship defence at SummerSlam where Lesnar will defend the belt against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

Author’s take

Paul Heyman is never at a loss for words.

Always one to take things in his stride, Heyman issued a witty response to the WWE editing out his seemingly harmless phrase from the promo video on YouTube.

In my opinion, we need to stop being hyper-sensitive about anything and everything. This is professional wrestling and not a Moral Education Class.