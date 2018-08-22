WWE News: Paul Heyman says he no longer speaks to CM Punk

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 964 // 22 Aug 2018, 14:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

WWE manager Paul Heyman has said he no longer keeps in contact with former WWE superstar and former client, CM Punk.

In case you didn't know

Heyman was an instrumental part in Punk's career and was one of the key factors in Punk signing with the WWE in 2006.

After a 6 year absence from WWE TV, Heyman returned in 2012, aligning himself with Punk, who was months into his historic 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

The duo were paired together until Heyman turned on Punk at the 2013 Money In the Bank pay per view, leading to a Summerslam match between Punk and Heyman's client, Brock Lesnar.

Punk left the WWE the night after the 2014 Royal Rumble, despite being under contract with the company. He has since entered Mixed Martial Arts where he is 0-2.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to WFAN Radio's Beningo and Roberts, the former ECW owner said how he knew not to pressure Punk into a conversation. (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

“I don’t text him at all. And... in this business I’ve learned never to presume that someone’s not coming back, but if anybody’s not coming back, he’s the exception that defines the rule.”

When asked about who he thought was the bigger star, Heyman was quick to state that Lesnar was a much bigger star than CM Punk, and cited recent growth in WWE's stock as evidence.

What was the stock when CM Punk was the champion? What’s the stock now?

During Punk's 434-day reign, the stock priced peaked at $9.59 a share, compared to Brock's reign, where the stock peaked at $85.93 a share.

What's next?

This isn't the first story of Punk losing a friend who's connected to the wrestling business, with the Straight-Edge savior now engaged in a lawsuit with former best friend Colt Cabana.