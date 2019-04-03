WWE News: Paul Heyman teases a major spoiler for the RAW after WrestleMania 2019

What does Heyman have planned for the show?

WrestleMania is obviously the biggest time of the year for every sports entertainment fanatic. But the RAW that will follow WrestleMania 35 should be just as massive.

Paul Heyman teased a spoiler for the RAW after WrestleMania 35 through a recent Tweet. The advocate is confident that his client has this one in the bag.

Seth Rollins will compete against Brock Lesnar for the Univeral Championship at WrestleMania 35 in a match everyone's excited about. As with all of The Beast's opponents, Seth Rollins enters this match as an absolute underdog.

But with the help of a few low blows, Seth Rollins did manage to fell The Beast during the last episode of WWE RAW. Unfortunately, history has shown us that whoever stands tall on the go-home show ends up losing at the eventual pay-per-view event.

However, Paul Heyman has complete faith in his beastly client this time.

Paul Heyman delivered a prediction and a spoiler for next week's edition of RAW where he said that he will be delivering a promo advocating the qualities of his client, the reigning and defending Universal Champion. In essence, he predicted that Seth Rollins is going down at WrestleMania 2019.

Is it too early to start promoting next Monday's edition of @WWE #RAW as yet another epic Heyman promo celebrating yet another epic @BrockLesnar @WrestleMania victory?



You tell me!https://t.co/0v6v8toLYk — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 3, 2019

Brock Lesnar has been Universal Champion since he won the Championship at Crown Jewel, in a match that many believe Braun Strowman should have been victorious in. Lesnar works a part-time schedule and fans have been super critical of the fact that the Champion does not show up on every single RAW episode.

