WWE News: Paul Heyman to make a huge announcement tonight

This could send shockwaves across the WWE Universe.

Will he advocate drop another bombshell?

WWE's very own Scott Standford revealed that Paul Heyman is all set to make a very big announcement regarding SummerSlam weekend later tonight.

Apart from working for the WWE, Stanford also works for PIX11 in New York City and will be interviewing Heyman tonight 10:45 EST.

While it's still not sure whether Heyman's announcement will be in regards to his client, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, we do know it is relating to SummerSlam weekend.

Check out the tweets from Stanford and Heyman himself below:

Heads up @wwe and @BrockLesnar fans!! @PIX11News breaking a BIG Exclusive tonight re @HeymanHustle !! Trying to get his comments Now! — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) August 2, 2017

Reached out 2 @HeymanHustle 's agency - waiting on confirm or denial on this new EXCLUSIVE info regarding @SummerSlam weekend! @PIX11News — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) August 2, 2017

Hey @scottstanford1 why do I have eight messages from @pix11sportsdesk and your news trucks in front AND behind me?

WTF? This is insane! pic.twitter.com/6kZvRjgsxd — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 2, 2017

This is really intriguing considering the fatal four-way Universal title match between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strwoman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe for SummerSlam is just around the corner.

With Lesnar and Heyman both threatening to leave WWE if the Beast Incarnate loses the title at the biggest PPV of the Summer, the potential announcement holds even more importance.

Do you think Heyman's announcement has anything to do with Lesnar or is it with regards to his entertainment company Heyman Hustle and a huge possible role at SummerSlam weekend? Sound off in the comments.