WWE News: Paul Heyman to make a huge announcement tonight
This could send shockwaves across the WWE Universe.
WWE's very own Scott Standford revealed that Paul Heyman is all set to make a very big announcement regarding SummerSlam weekend later tonight.
Apart from working for the WWE, Stanford also works for PIX11 in New York City and will be interviewing Heyman tonight 10:45 EST.
While it's still not sure whether Heyman's announcement will be in regards to his client, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, we do know it is relating to SummerSlam weekend.
Check out the tweets from Stanford and Heyman himself below:
This is really intriguing considering the fatal four-way Universal title match between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strwoman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe for SummerSlam is just around the corner.
With Lesnar and Heyman both threatening to leave WWE if the Beast Incarnate loses the title at the biggest PPV of the Summer, the potential announcement holds even more importance.
Do you think Heyman's announcement has anything to do with Lesnar or is it with regards to his entertainment company Heyman Hustle and a huge possible role at SummerSlam weekend? Sound off in the comments.