WWE News: People hate the change made to Seth Rollin's Universal Title; But is there a reason?

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.03K   //    11 Apr 2019, 02:39 IST

What have WWE done to the Universal title?
What have WWE done to the Universal title?

What's the story?

If you were watching Monday Night Raw thinking to yourself 'Seth Rollins is the new WWE Universal Champion after beating Brock Lesnar in the opening match of WrestleMania 35 and all is right with the world.....hold on a minute! What have they done to the title belt?' then you're not alone!

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins had massive odds to overcome at WrestleMania to become Universal Champion, not only was he facing 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar, but his match was surprisingly much earlier than he expected and he received the mother of pre-match beat-downs.

The fact that he somehow managed to recover enough to low blow Brock Lesnar is a miracle in itself, but it's an even bigger miracle that he was able to then administer three Stomps and pin the champion to win the title.

The heart of the matter

Whilst we were all incredibly happy that Seth Rollins won and, to steal a phrase from Rusev, elated that Rollins appeared on Raw holding his new title, little did we know there was something horrific lurking right in front of our faces.

I didn't see it at first, but this guy did.

Now that you've seen it you can't un-see it can you? I guarantee you won't be able to stop thinking about it. Why did WWE change it from snaps to velcro? Are they mad? Well, actually WWE have a practical reason for doing so.

Of course, velcro straps on belts have actually been a thing since 'Macho Man' Randy Savage's title run in the 80's. (h/t Fightful.com for the story)

What's next?

It seems like a simple thing. Brock Lesnar had the belt beforehand and used the snaps because the belt was roughly the right size for him, but Rollins is much smaller than Lesnar so needed the velcro strap instead, as per BeltFanDan.

Do you prefer velcro or snaps on your WWE title belts? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
