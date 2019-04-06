×
WWE News: "Please don't go" - Roman Reigns pleads Dean Ambrose to stay in WWE

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
4.80K   //    06 Apr 2019, 02:00 IST

Reigns has opened up on Ambrose leaving WWE
Reigns
has
opened up on Ambrose leaving WWE

What’s the story?

Back in January, the wrestling world was whipped into a frenzy when it was reported that Dean Ambrose would be leaving WWE when his contract expires in April, with WWE confirming the news shortly thereafter.

Ambrose then fell under the radar slightly before WWE pulled the trigger on one last Shield reunion, but Ambrose's contract is up shortly and there's no scheduled WrestleMania match for the former WWE Champion - but Roman Reigns has still urged him to stay.

In case you didn’t know…

Ambrose spent a surprisingly short time on our screens during the Royal Rumble, being eliminated in super-quick time - a match won by the man he's recently been feuding with and the man he interrupted the following night on RAW, former SHIELD brother Seth Rollins.

A disgruntled Dean Ambrose interrupted Rollins' celebration on the following Monday before barbing with Triple H himself, and a match was then made where Rollins bested his former best friend. Ambrose then grabbed a chair and took a seat in the ring, but was confronted by the woman whose time he was eating up in Nia Jax. It was confirmed the very next day that Ambrose would be leaving WWE.

Since then, though, we've had a Shield reunion culminating in a match at Fastlane - but Ambrose's appearances outwith the few weeks leading up to the event have been sporadic.

The heart of the matter

Gorilla Position, who earlier broke the news that John Cena will be competing at WrestleMania via an interview with Kurt Angle, have posted yet another interview - this time with Roman Reigns.

GP asked Reigns his opinion on Ambrose leaving WWE - and Reigns said he selfishly really wants Ambrose to stay, praising him as a workhorse and very reliable, but also called Ambrose by his real name and said that 'John' has to do what's best for him and what makes him happy.

What’s next?

Will Ambrose stay or go? Will we see him at WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

Will you miss Dean Ambrose in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

