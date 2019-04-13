×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Popular NXT star gets engaged during WrestleMania 35 weekend

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
259   //    13 Apr 2019, 17:43 IST

Congratulations to Humberto Carrillo
Congratulations to Humberto Carrillo

What's the story?

It looks like new Raw Tag Team Champion, Zack Ryder, and NXT superstar, Chelsea Green, weren't the only WWE performers who got engaged during WrestleMania 35 weekend, as NXT star Humberto Carrillo also got engaged to his girlfriend in New Jersey.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to signing with the WWE in 2018, Humberto Carrillo worked under the luchador ring name of Ultimo Ninja while wrestling for promotions such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, MLW, and Baja Stars USA.

In August of 2018, Carrillo started competing for the WWE and signed his official contract two months later. In early 2019, Carrillo made his main roster debut as part of 205 Live when he joined the high-flying Cruiserweight Division.

The heart of the matter

WWE NXT and 205 Live star, Humberto Carrillo, got engaged to his girlfriend Tania Ramirez over WrestleMania 35 weekend, as the couple took to their Instagram handles and confirmed the news.

WWE also congratulated the couple on their official site and posted the following excerpt on Carrillo and Ramirez's engagement:

She said, “Yes!”
Humberto Carrillo is a sight to behold in the ring, but he also dazzled with a ring during WrestleMania Week in New York when he popped the question to his future wife. Carrillo and his fiancée revealed the heartwarming news on Instagram, garnering much praise from friends, family and the WWE Universe.
WWE extends its congratulations to the couple and wishes them a very happy future together.

Carrillo posted the following on his Instagram:

Advertisement

What's next?

The Cruiserweight star is a performer to watch out for in 2019. Humberto Carrillo has been on a tremendous run on both NXT and 205 Live, and despite not being in possession of a championship belt right now, Carrillo is definitely moving forward, both inside and outside the ring. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE 205 Live Zack Ryder
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Pro Wrestling Fanatic.
WWE News: 205 Live Superstar Hideo Itami released 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Latest update on Hideo Itami's current status with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: April 2nd, 2019
RELATED STORY
4 ways to make the Cruiserweight Division the showcase of WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drake Maverick announces new signing for 205 Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hideo Itami granted release by WWE 
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: March 19th, 2019 - WrestleMania 35 title match confirmed
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Hideo Itami's departure will be a huge setback for WWE's future plans in Japan
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: April 9th, 2019
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: March 12th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us