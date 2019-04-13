WWE News: Popular NXT star gets engaged during WrestleMania 35 weekend

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 259 // 13 Apr 2019, 17:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Congratulations to Humberto Carrillo

What's the story?

It looks like new Raw Tag Team Champion, Zack Ryder, and NXT superstar, Chelsea Green, weren't the only WWE performers who got engaged during WrestleMania 35 weekend, as NXT star Humberto Carrillo also got engaged to his girlfriend in New Jersey.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to signing with the WWE in 2018, Humberto Carrillo worked under the luchador ring name of Ultimo Ninja while wrestling for promotions such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, MLW, and Baja Stars USA.

In August of 2018, Carrillo started competing for the WWE and signed his official contract two months later. In early 2019, Carrillo made his main roster debut as part of 205 Live when he joined the high-flying Cruiserweight Division.

The heart of the matter

WWE NXT and 205 Live star, Humberto Carrillo, got engaged to his girlfriend Tania Ramirez over WrestleMania 35 weekend, as the couple took to their Instagram handles and confirmed the news.

WWE also congratulated the couple on their official site and posted the following excerpt on Carrillo and Ramirez's engagement:

She said, “Yes!”

Humberto Carrillo is a sight to behold in the ring, but he also dazzled with a ring during WrestleMania Week in New York when he popped the question to his future wife. Carrillo and his fiancée revealed the heartwarming news on Instagram, garnering much praise from friends, family and the WWE Universe.

WWE extends its congratulations to the couple and wishes them a very happy future together.

Carrillo posted the following on his Instagram:

Advertisement

What's next?

The Cruiserweight star is a performer to watch out for in 2019. Humberto Carrillo has been on a tremendous run on both NXT and 205 Live, and despite not being in possession of a championship belt right now, Carrillo is definitely moving forward, both inside and outside the ring. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Advertisement