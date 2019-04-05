WWE News: Popular WWE couple officially announces their engagement

Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green are engaged!

What's the story?

Today has certainly turned out to be a great day for WWE Raw superstar Zack Ryder. Not only did the former Intercontinental Champion earn himself a title match at WrestleMania 35 but he is now officially engaged to his long-term partner Chelsea Green.

In case you didn't know...

For the majority of the past few months, former WWE United States Champion Zack Ryder has been part of a reunited tag team with Curt Hawkins. The former Edgehead recently got back on good terms after Hawkins was saved by Ryder from a beatdown at the hands of current Raw Tag Team Champions, The Revival.

As for his girlfriend-turned-fiance Chelsea Green, the former Impact Wrestling superstar, signed with the WWE in 2018 and made her in-ring debut for the company in the very same year as well at an NXT Live Event.

The two have been dating since 2017.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, the popular WWE couple of Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green were invited as guests on The Major Wrestling League podcast and pulled off a hilarious segment, as Ryder seemingly proposed Green with a smaller version of the wrestling ring. Much to the fans' entertainment, Chelsea played along and ended up low-blowing Ryder.

She said Ooh Yeah! pic.twitter.com/kq9I44FgTa — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 5, 2019

However, the couple has now taken to Instagram and officially confirmed that they are engaged and that too on Chelsea Green's birthday. It is definitely a good day for Ryder as well, who earlier today learned that he and his tag team partner Curt Hawkins will get a shot at the Raw Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 as well.

What's next?

As you can check out in the pictures and videos shared by the couple, you can clearly see that Chelsea Green is currently sporting a brace on her wrist. This happened due to her ending up with a broken wrist in her debut match against Jessie Elaban.

Nonetheless, congratulations to Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green on their engagement!

