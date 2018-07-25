WWE News: Popular SmackDown Superstar set for huge push?

Andrade Cien Almas has a bright future on the SmackDown brand

What's the story?

WWE is already on the road to SummerSlam and Andrade 'Cien' Almas could be set for a huge push ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In case you didn't know...

Almas featured in the Royal Rumble back in January before he was promoted to the main roster where he put on a stand out performance but he hasn't been able to pick up the same form since he was given his chance on the SmackDown brand.

Almas' first pay-per-view match since his promotion came at Extreme Rules last weekend when he defeated Sin Cara on the kick-off show, in what was a fantastic match, that deserved to be part of the main card.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, Almas had a fantastic match against AJ Styles last week on SmackDown Live and it was this bout that made WWE officials take notice of what the former NXT Champion can bring to the brand.

Mike Johnson commented that Almas really impressed officials throughout his match with the WWE Champion and that there is now talk of pushing him in a big way in the coming weeks. It is unknown what this means for Almas heading into SummerSlam, but it at least means that he will definitely be utilized on the SmackDown brand throughout the coming weeks.

What's next?

Almas faced Rusev on SmackDown Live last night and was able to defeat him after a distraction from Aiden English, this could easily lead to a feud between Lana, Rusev, Zelina Vega and Almas in the future, but it appears that WWE could be looking at a feud between Aiden English and Rusev instead.

Would you like to see Andrade "Cien" Almas pushed into the main event picture? Have your say in the comments section below...

