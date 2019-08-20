WWE News: Popular team reunites after 13 years in a match prior to RAW [Spoilers]

Will Vince McMahon finally give them a fair chance?

Bobby Roode gets a new partner

Bobby Roode, or rather Robert Roode, has been floundering on the roster ever since his tag team with Chad Gable came to an end during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. Having tried everything - from turning heel to running around after the 24/7 Championship - it looks like WWE have decided to put Roode in the tag team division yet again.

Roode teamed with his former stablemate in Impact Wrestling (TNA) Eric Young during the tapings of The Main Event which took place before RAW. Roode and Young had a match against the Lucha House Party and were able to beat the Luchadors. This win could indicate that WWE might have major plans for the two veterans as a team in the future.

Team Canada connection

Bobby Roode and Eric Young were both a part of the iconic stable called Team Canada during their time in TNA during the early 2000s. The team existed from 2004 to 2006 and included stars like Petey Williams, Teddy Hart, and Tyson Dux apart from Roode and Young in the faction.

Both Roode and Young made their WWE debuts around the same time but Roode went on to receive a major push in NXT and even won the NXT Championship, while Young is also a former NXT Tag Team Champion as part of his previous stable - Sanity.

On the main roster, however, Roode has seen much more success than Young who has barely received any television time since being moved to the main roster. The Glorious One, on the other hand, is a former US Champion and Tag Team Champion.

New entrants in the tag team division?

This was the first time that the two have teamed up in WWE, and judging by the fact that they picked up the win, it is quite likely that they will be repackaged as a tag team soon and maybe get a run on the main roster.

