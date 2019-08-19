WWE Rumors: Unfortunate update on the in-ring future of former Champions on RAW [Spoilers]

RAW

If you have been watching RAW for the past few weeks, you would have noticed that the now-former NXT Tag Team Champions have become a regular feature on Monday Night Raw, and often end up getting more screen time than the Superstars actually on the RAW roster.

As per the spoiler from the recent NXT Tapings, The Street Profits have lost their NXT Tag Team Championships to the Undisputed Era which led to major speculation regarding a possible main roster call-up for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Are the Street Profits being called up?

Most fans believed that after losing their Championships, The Street Profits will graduate from their backstage segments to becoming full-time members of the RAW roster and start competing on the red brand. Unfortunately, that is not what WWE has in mind.

The Observer has stated that WWE has no plans to call-up The Street Profits as of now, and they will continue to appear on RAW strictly in a non-wrestling role.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Despite what happened at the recent NXT tapings, the Observer says the Street Profits are not on Raw. The plan is for them to remain in NXT going forward while still appearing on Raw in a non-wrestling capacity.

Is Paul Heyman behind the Street Profits' push?

While we have seen in the past that some NXT Superstars pull double duty on NXT as well as RAW/SmackDown before joining the main roster full-time, the current arrangement with the Street Profits is rather unique as it is clear that WWE has no plans to call them up anytime soon.

As per backstage reports, the Executive Director of RAW - Paul Heyman - is very keen on the Profits as he feels they connect with the younger crowd, which might be the reason for their appearances on RAW.

