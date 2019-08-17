WWE News: SmackDown Superstar reveals her experiences after coming out as a lesbian while in the company

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 921 // 17 Aug 2019, 22:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown

Sonya Deville made her main roster debut for WWE in 2017 as part of a faction called Absolution along with Paige and Mandy Rose. While her tag team with Mandy Rose is still intact, Paige had left the trio a long time back.

Deville recently spoke to Parade and talked about how WWE has helped her as a woman and a lesbian. She spoke about how she felt after coming out as a lesbian, and how WWE has provided her with a platform to spread her message.

Sonya Deville praises WWE for the platform they have given her:

Being a part of the WWE, I am blessed to have a platform both on social media and TV, with that platform I am able to spread my message and share my story. Four years ago, I wasn't even openly gay, then I came out on national TV on WWE's Tough Enough.

Although it caught me off guard and I wasn't by any means prepared to tell the world my truth, the fact that it was public made me almost have to face my truth. The last four years since then has been a forever evolving journey of self-acceptance and now also helping others realize it's okay to be whoever you are, and to love whomever you love.

On her emotions and experiences inside the WWE ring:

It's a rush—the lights, the crowd, the intensity. That feeling is what drives me every day to wake up to be bigger and better then I was yesterday. Adrenaline is definitely one of the main emotions I feel before and during a match, but also thrill, and enjoyment. I love every minute of being inside that squared circle.

(H/T Credit: WrestlingInc.com)

The 25-year-old is one of the most promising athletes on the roster, and her background in MMA reflects in her in-ring style as well. We certainly hope that Deville can spread her positive message all across the world with WWE behind her.

Also Read: Current Champion suffers an unfortunate injury; had to miss major event