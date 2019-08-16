WWE Rumors: Current Champion suffers an unfortunate injury; had to miss major event

Evolution

As per recent reports from the Wrestling Observer, the current WWE NXT UK's Women's Champion Toni Storm has been suffering from an injury. This could be the reason behind her missing dates with wXw.

Who is Toni Storm?

Toni Storm is a 23-year-old Superstar currently working for WWE's NXT UK brand. She holds the Women's Championship on the brand as well. She is an Australian pro-wrestler even though she was born in New Zealand.

Not only is Storm a current Champion in the company, but she has also achieved the impressive feat of winning the second Mae Young Classic in WWE, defeating Io Shirai in the tournament finals which took place at the Evolution PPV in 2018.

Toni Storm was famous in the independent circuit for having intergender matches; here is what Storm had to say about wrestling men:

The guys, I think they helped me in terms of toughening up because they are stronger, but the girls are a hell of a lot more vicious. They were a lot more rough than the guys. I remember getting frustrated when I was younger because a lot of the guys, some of them didn’t want to wrestle a girl and said, ‘I don’t want to hurt her.’ I was like, ‘No, treat me like a wrestler! Treat me the same!’ I was really big on equality even at 13.

What happens to the NXT UK Women's Championship?

While it has been reported that Storm has suffered an injury, the extent and seriousness of the injury have not been disclosed. However, if, unfortunately, the injury turns out to be serious, WWE will have no choice but to have the Championship relinquished.

We certainly hope that the injury is not very grave and Toni Storm returns to action as soon as possible.

